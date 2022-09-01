news

Today 1st September Feast of St. Egidio - the Community welcomes all those who want to stop in prayer in the church of Trastevere

#1st September, Feast of St. Egidio. Today the small church of Trastevere is all dressed up for the feast and will be open all day for visiting and prayer. Those not in Rome can visit the blog http://www.santegidio.info/ to see the icon of the Holy Face, the Altar of Crosses, Christ of Impotence and the many signs that this church holds.