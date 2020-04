news

How not to leave anyone alone at the time of pandemic. "Kamiano Mobiel”, not just a Soup Kitchen on wheels.

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

Here is the Kamiano Mobiel, the wheeled version of the homonymous Soup Kitchen for the poor of the Community of Sant'Egidio in Antwerp, Belgium.

Even at the time of coronavirus, we won’t stop thinking of those who do not have a home. We do not want to leave anyone alone and then... we go out to look for them!