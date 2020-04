news

Sunday of the Divine Mercy: Eucharistic Liturgy, online from the church of Sant'Egidio

II Sunday of Easter. The Eucharistic Liturgy is broadcast from the church of Sant'Egidio in Rome.



Sunday of the Divine Mercy. The Orthodox Churches celebrate Easter.





Acts of the Apostles 2,42-47

Psalm 117 (118)

1 Peter 1,3-9

John 20,19-31