LetUsBeFriends, the Trattoria de Gli Amici announces the new evening delivery. Book now!

#LetUsBeFriends: the restaurant Trattoria de Gli Amici has officially announced its re-opening with the new evening delivery service!

Since yesterday it is possible to re-enjoy the fabulous dishes of traditional Roman cuisine and more. A beautiful way to support this place pursued by Sant'Egidio, where many differently abled people found a real opportunity to develop a professional carrer.



Have a look at the menu section, here:

glovoapp.com/it/rom/store/trattoria-de--gli-amici-rom/



The delivery service is available every day (except Mondays), 6:30pm to 10pm.