news

Restaurant in Rome employing people with disabilities reopens on EWTN News Nightly

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

Trattoria de Gli Amici reopened their doors this week with a new online delivery service for dinner. The restaurant run by the Community of Sant’egidio, located in the Trastevere neighborhood in Rome, employs many people with disabilities. Sophie Janssens, a volunteer there, shares the impact of the lockdown.