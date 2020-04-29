news
For an inclusive peace in South Sudan: IGAD supports the Rome Resolution signed in Sant'Egidio
April 29 2020 - SOUTH SUDANPeaceSouth Sudan
The decision of the regional organization for the development of the Horn of Africa
The Community of Sant'Egidio welcomes the decision of the IGAD Council of Ministers (Intergovernmental Authority on Development) the regional organization for the development of the Horn of Africa, to support the Rome initiative for the peace process in South Sudan, which provides for the integration of SSOMA representatives (non-signatories of the Addis Ababa agreement) into the ceasefire verification and monitoring mechanism.
This is an important step towards an inclusive realization of the ongoing peace process, in full harmony with the efforts of the international community.
In the face of the global emergency of the Covid-19 pandemic, the parties urgently need to renew their commitment to full respect for the ceasefire, responding to the call by the United Nations Secretary General for a global truce.
The Community of Sant'Egidio will continue to work with the parties and all the actors in the process, for a stable and lasting peace in South Sudan.
Resolution of the Parties to the R-ARCSS on the Rome Resolution of the 13th February 2020 (PDF)