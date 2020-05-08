news

London. No one left alone during Covid-19

London - Many people are finding this time extremely difficult due to unexpected changing circumstances, loneliness, illness and safety concerns. Sant’Egidio in London wants to be close to anyone needing support at this time, whilst maintaining physical distance and keeping everyone safe, in line with government regulations.

With your help, we want to make sure no one is left alone during this crisis.

Click here to learn more about what we are doing to help during Coronavirus in London and how you can get involved.