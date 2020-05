news

V Sunday of Easter. Eucharistic Liturgy, online at 8pm (GMT 2) from the church of Sant'Egidio



Acts of the Apostles 6,1-7

Psalm 32 (33)

First Epistle of Peter 2,4-9

Gospel of John 14,1-12