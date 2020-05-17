news

100th anniversary of the birth of St John Paul II, Sant’Egidio joins #Thankyoujohnpaul2 campaign with the words of Marco Impagliazzo

On the occasion of the 100 years from the birth of Pope Wojtyła, the Community of Sant'Egidio, with a video by Marco Impagliazzo, takes part in the social initiative #Thankyoujohnpaul2 to say “Thanks to John Paul II”. Launched by the Polish Bishops' Conference, the initiative allows young people to know John Paul II through memories and the gratitude of those who brought the Church into the new millennium.

The presence of the Polish pope was a gift for the life of the Church and the world, especially for his work of evangelization and for initiating new path of open dialogue with other religions. Among all, Marco Impagliazzo recall the initiative of Prayer of Assisi in October 1986, when a new season in the commitment of religions, all together summoned by the Pope to pray for peace.

Pope John Paul II "accompanied us on the different path of the world": he was a father to the Community. His icon, in the church of Sant’Egidio, keeps guiding our prayer.