Walter Barton's death sentence is scheduled for May 19. Submit the appeal to stop his execution

On the website "No Death Penalty" it's possible to send a petition asking Governor Parson to do everything within his power to stop the execution of Walter Barton, scheduled on May 19.



Walter "Arkie" Barton is scheduled for execution in Missouri on May 19th for the 1991 murder of 81-year-old Gladys Kuehler. Walter and his attorneys have been appealing his conciction and asking for clemency due to various claims, including that of innocence. Three of the gour witnesses that were brought forward to issue statements against Walter at his trial have recanted their statements, thus calling into question his actual guilt. One of the witnesses who did not recant was incarcerated at the time and entered into a quid pro quo to have charges dismissed in return for their testimony against Walter.



Additionally, Walter Barton has been under psychiatric care since . His aattorney argues that he was never been competent due to a brain injury and his case meets the standards for not competent to execute. Walter is curreently in solitary confinement and is confined to a wheelchair.



