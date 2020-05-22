news
Young people join forces to accompany elderly during pandemic
May 22 2020There is no future without the elderly
By ROME REPORTS
The elderly are one of the populations most impacted by the coronavirus. They were perhaps the first to isolate themselves to care for their health. For many, isolation has evolved into desperate loneliness. In response to this drama, “Youth for Peace” launched the #SaveOurElderly initiative. The goal is to accompany, from a distance, seniors who feel alone.
The campaign can be followed in other countries through the Sant'Egidio website. Help as to raise awareness and save our elderly!