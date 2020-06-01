news

Celebrating Children's Day in Mozambique. The message from Youth for Peace on high importance of children’s rights

In Mozambique the 1st June is Children’s Day, Dia das crianças. The message from the Youth for Peace is for all the children of the world, so that the rights of every child may be promoted and protected. “The world changes with a gesture of yours”, say the young people who, in Mozambique and in many other countries, through the Schools of Peace, keep protecting the lives of many children.

VIDEO