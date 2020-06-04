news

Prayer for "peaceful coexistence" in the United States of America, on June 5th

The Community of Sant’Egidio promotes a prayer for "peaceful coexistence" in the United States of America, after the killing of George Floyd and the tensions that are going through the country.



As Pope Francis recalled in the last general audience "you cannot tolerate or close your eyes on any type of racism", which is "sinful", but "nothing is gained by violence and so much is lost".



The prayer vigil, which will take place tomorrow Friday, June 5th, at 7 pm (GMT 1), in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere, in Rome, will be presided over by Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life.



The event will be broadcast online on www.santegidio.org and on the Facebook page Sant’Egidio International