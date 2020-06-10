news

Light for Life: Flashmob by Youth for Peace in memory of George Floyd, against all forms of racism

The tragic death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American killed by a Minneapolis police officer on 25 May, has led to protests and public outcry against all forms of discrimination, not only in the United States but in several other countries.

In a gesture of solidarity, Youth for Peace, a movement of teens and young people affiliated with the Saint Egidio Community, has organized a flash mob against all forms of racism, social discrimination and violence.

The event was preceded by a prayer for peaceful coexistence in the world. Young people have also displayed a banner on the façade of the Basilica of San Bartolomeo located on the Tiber Island, and illuminated the surrounding square with hundreds of candles.



The flashmob in two minutes



Youth for Peace voices

