news

Poverty and food crisis. Images of solidarity without borders

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

All over the world the increase in poverty is among the dramatic consequences of the pandemic. To tackle the widespread food crisis, only in Italy, Sant’Egidio has opened new distribution points in more than 30 cities and municipalities.

The commitment is global, in Africa, Asia, Europe and America. For families who have suddenly found themselves without the possibility of providing common necessities; for older people increasingly lonely in developed societies; for homeless people and their poor health health, put at risk by the lack of anti Covid-19 protections.

Some images around the world…