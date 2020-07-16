news

From Lesbos to Rome. Humanitarian corridors keep saving refugees

VIDEO of their arrival at the Sant’Egidio soup kitchen

The first Humanitarian Corridor to open after the time of lockdown took place today in Rome, with the arrival from Lesbos of 10 refugees, originally from Afghanistan. Two families who have been waiting months for this opportunity, recently stopped suspended because of Covid-19.

It is one of those corridors inaugurated with the visit of Pope Francis to Lesbos in 2016, which continued thanks to the synergy between Sant 'Egidio and the Apostolic Almsgiving. The humanitarian corridors - says Andrea Riccardi - are proof of “never alone”. Indeed, they are the result of a large synergy, between people of good will, institutions and associations. Moreover, they show in Italy there is a widespread feeling of solidarity - also proved by the favor with which the regularization of the migrant workers is moving on.

Life of refugees in Lesbos has dramatically worsened due to the pandemic. The suspension of all movement between states, to prevent infection, has trapped refugees who would have had the right to leave increasingly overcrowded camps.

In many at the Sant’Egidio Soup Kitchen to welcome them in Rome. Andrea Riccardi, in his address speech, remembered the first meeting with some of them in Lesbos, where he had been welcomed in the tent where they lived: “You have not been forgotten”.

A family brought with them a painting depicting angels. Razieh, the mother, in a letter, explains the meaning of it:



“Refugees living in Moria experience very difficult and frightening situation: they have no fundamental rights - those required for living, they are depressed, without hope, and no way to return or to move forward! Refugees need help from all over the world! When God created man, he put a light in his heart called love and humanity! If there were divine prophets in this century, what would they say to people of faith? Did humanity die in this world? These were the questions I asked myself. Then suddenly I saw guardian angels with hearts full of faith and affection for others, who had the order and came from God to help refugees: I flew together with them, like doves looking for a quiet and better place. This painting is for all those angels who in the Community of Sant’Egidio are always ready to help desperate people”.