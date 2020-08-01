news

Prayer continues on the web with the Community of Sant'Egidio: languages and broadcast times

From August 1st the prayer with the Community of Sant’Egidio is broadcast in the following languages:



In Italian on Facebook, Youtube and website, from Monday to Friday, at 20:00



In English on YouTube and website, on Mondays and Fridays at 20:00



In Spanish on Facebook and YouTube,, from Monday to Friday at 20:00.

The live streaming of the prayer is an open door to the encounter with the Word of God, especially for those who do not have the possibility to come physically and for those who want to connect from afar. By subscribing to the social channels of the Community it is possible to receive notifications when prayer is transmitted and with the function of sharing it can be offered to many to stop and pray the Lord.