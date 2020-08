news

Be pen pals with an inmate on death row. There are many good reasons

Rome Reports interviews Stefania Tallei (Community of Sant'Egidio) - VIDEO

Receiving a letter is a symbol of hope that someone has you in mind, even for those sentenced to death row.

Stefania Tallei from the Community of Sant’Egidio, explains that there are many good reasons for becoming pen pals with someone sentenced to death row.