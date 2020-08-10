news

In Pakistan, Sant’Egidio explains how to prevent coronavirus infection and distributes sets of protective equipment to children and families

The Communities of Sant’Egidio have been running in Pakistan “courses” on preventive measures to reduce the chances of coronavirus infection, addressed at the children of the Schools of Peace, their families, and the elderly.

The courses have been held in the poorest neighbourhoods of Lahore, Islamabad and Faisalabad, large Pakistani cities where no information on the pandemic has been provided yet. Indeed, the number of reported cases in Pakistan (and in nearby India) is constantly increasing.

The Community through its courses has been providing some basic knowledge about the virus with the help of slides, explaining how to wear a mask safely and properly ensure hand hygiene. Each participant receives a set of masks, sanitising gel, a towel and a pack of food aid.