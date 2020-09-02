news

Prayer vigil for Lebanon, responding to the appeal of Pope Francis

Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere. Multilingual live streaming

Last Wednesday, at the general audience from the courtyard of St. Damasus, Pope Francis extended an invitation to all Christians to devote time to prayer and fasting for Lebanon: "I would ask everyone to join in a universal day of prayer and fasting for Lebanon on Friday next, 4 September. I intend to send my own representative to Lebanon that day to be present with its people: The Secretary of State will go in my name to express my spiritual closeness and solidarity

Let us pray for Lebanon as a whole and for Beirut. And let us demonstrate our closeness by concrete works of charity, as on other similar occasions. I also invite our brothers and sisters of other religious confessions to join in this initiative in whatever way they deem best, but together as one".



The Community of Sant'Egidio, responding to the appeal of Pope Francis, invites to a prayer vigil for Lebanon

Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere,

September 4th at 8 p.m.