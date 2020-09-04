news

Sant'Egidio and the German government work together to relocate vulnerable refugee families in Germany

Germany, as well as other European countries, has recently declared its willingness to welcome some unaccompanied minors and families with children afflicted by serious illnesses from refugee camps on the Greek islands. Within framework, the Community of Sant'Egidio and the German government have started a collaboration that has led to the arrival of a first family of five Afghan refugees from Samos.

More families with vulnerable children will arrive in Germany in the next weeks thanks to cooperation with the German government.

The Community of Sant'Egidio has been active with refugees in Lesbos and Samos since 2016.

Last summer, lots of volunteers of Sant'Egidio spent their ‘solidarity’ holiday with the refugees on the island of Samos.

The increasingly dramatic situation of refugees in Greece, worsened by the spread of Covid -19, requires Europe to act more decisively and quickly so that especially the most vulnerable may be allowed to reach safe places and access care and support.

