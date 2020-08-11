news
I Care campaign: in Malawi children, elderly and inmates at the centre of Sant'Egidio action to prevent coronavirus
September 7 2020 - MALAWIMalawi ELDERLYPrisonchildrencoronavirusCovid-19
Seeing the condition of Covid-19, the Mzuzu Community of Sant’Egidio embarked on "I care” campaign to cushion the poor people and make sure that they were not left out. It has not been easy for a poor country like Malawi in this time of the pandemic. Donations helped the Community in reaching more people than anticipated. Sant’Egidio was able to give food to the elderly and to the children, and to provide material to Mzuzu Prison whose inmates are going to make 500 face masks through tailoring.
