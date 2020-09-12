appointment

More united than ever. On September 12 the online event of the youth of Sant'Egidio

Live streaming at 15:00 (UCT 2)

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

Young people from all over Europe will participate in the meeting "Global friendship" on September 12, all linked online to the event in Rome. The event will be broadcast at 15:00 (UTC 2) on websites and social networks of the Community of Sant'Egidio and Youth for Peace.



Speakers will be Marco Impagliazzo, President of the Community, and young Europeans who will talk about the solidarity lived in their cities with the Youth for Peace.



"More united than ever" is the title of the tenth edition of the meeting. In the time of Covid-19, it emerges not only the importance of more united societies at European level - and Global friendship cultivates a feeling of friendship among peoples - but also the urgency of helping those most affected by the emergency caused by Covid-19.

From Lisbon to Moscow, and from the North to the South of the European continent, the link will unite a generation of young people who create a movement of peace and solidarity for the poorest, in the awareness that "we are all in the same boat".



For more information, you can write to the Youth for Peace through the following form.



