A voice from Homs, Syria, where Sant’Egidio’s aid has recently arrived

Almost 10 years have passed since the war in Syria began. The city of Homs is struggling to return to normality after a long-lasting siege, indeed much of the city is still reduced to rubble and food is increasingly scarce.

To help the people who have been through such a long and bloody war, the Community of Sant'Egidio has sent a donation to the Jesuit fathers of Homs to supply food and basic necessities to children, the elderly and the most vulnerable.

In a video, Father Nawras Sammour SJ, a Syrian Jesuit – who has picked up the torch from Father Frans van der Lugt, killed 6 years ago in the Jesuit chapel in Homs – is describing the situation and explaining how useful the aid is. People demand support to start life over again - the chapel itself where he is talking from, has recently been rebuilt thanks to the solidarity of many donors. He expresses the joy for the precious help to the many in need.

Photo: Jrs.net