Kiev, in the famous Maidan Square, Sant'Egidio meets the homeless as cold season approaches

In Kiev, Ukraine, every week the Community of Sant'Egidio is close to the many homeless of the city. In the famous Maidan Square as well as at the train station and other sometimes hidden places, people of Sant’Egidio distribute hot meals and listen to an increasing demand for help. Long lines form up but people of the Community talk to everyone, try and find a solution to the most complicated situations. No one leaves without a word of support.

As the winter is approaching, the distribution of blankets, shoes and everything the poor need to face the cold Ukrainian winter, when temperatures fall below zero, has also begun.