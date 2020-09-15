news

Como: close to the diocese and relatives for the loss of Fr Roberto Malgesini who loved those in need without distinction

The Community of Sant'Egidio expresses its sorrow for the murder of don Roberto Malgesini and its deep condolences to his family and to the diocese of Como. His sacrifice, as a priest and as a Christian, was not in vain: it testifies to the faith of those who, in spite of so many difficulties, have not renounced to live the Gospel close to the last ones. His commitment is a true inspiration as he showed true love for the poor without distinction, he did not care about their background, only for their good. It also calls to the Italian society to be close to those who serve the weakest selflessly and generously.