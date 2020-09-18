news

Prevention, health care, food, assistance: Sant’Egidio care for the elderly in Malawi in the time of Coronavirus

The Community of Sant'Egidio takes care of the elderly in Malawi and their health through prevention and food aid.

In the capital Lilongwe, the Community dedicated a special day to the health of the elderly in the Kawale neighbourhood. They were offered a free screening for hypertension, a common disease in Africa.

In the South of the country, where there is a dense network of Communities in the villages, food distributions in Zomba, Phalombe and Mulanje help the elderly to cope with their difficult condition worsened by the pandemic.

In this critical period, public events and distributions become very important opportunities for the local population to meet, to get basic knowledge on the Coronavirus as well as prevention measures. People also receive from the volunteers a set of masks, a hard asset to find.