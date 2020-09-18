news

WHO National Day for patients’ and health care safety: the commitment of the DREAM program in Africa

On September 17th the second World Patient Safety Day is celebrated. It was established by the World Health Organization (WHO) in May 2019, to draw attention to health care safety as a fundamental part of the right to health.

Patient safety is essential for global health. This is a key point for DREAM, which today represents a model for countering HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and other infectious diseases.

Applying the best therapeutic-diagnostic protocols used in the Western world, the Program has reached its real effectiveness in Africa.

DREAM has been able to give a significant contribution to the continent, not only by replicating numerous HIV treatment centres in many African countries, but also because it represents a model approach for combating infectious and chronic diseases. The example of how the Ebola emergency was tackled in the DREAM centres in Guinea Conakry shows that the model of health care implemented over the past years is effective and also works with other diseases.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which has spread also in Africa, has not found us unprepared, but it has driven us to improve our systems and to intensify our efforts to help the affected populations.