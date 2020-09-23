news

‘‘No more walls’. In Berlin, children and young people have organised a demonstration to overcome the logic of walls dividing the world

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

No more walls. In Berlin, a colourful demonstration of the children of Sant’Egidio School of Peace offered an opportunity to reflect on the many walls dividing the world.

There were more than 25 different nations in the audience, including friends and relatives of the young people and children who were sharing thoughts and stories of integration from stage.

Their words longed to overcome the logic of walls, starting from the armed and barbed wire borders, which migrants encounter on their routes all around the world, to the invisible walls in our cities that seclude poor and lonely people.

‘The Coronavirus pandemic has made us understand that we are all in the same boat’, said the organisers, who dedicated a special reflection to refugees on the Greek island of Lesvos lately affected by a tragic fire in Moria camp. The Youth for Peace told how they continued to take care of the distant and the neighbours, such as the elderly who had to stay at home and the children who had lost contact with school in the time of Coronavirus.

The event was enriched by the testimony of Somajah, a 10 years old Afghan. ‘No matter what colour your hands are.’ he said, ‘maybe we look different from outside, indeed we are all the same into our hearts.’ Hands can build peace if they join together: this is the message sent by children and youth gathered in Berlin while respecting measures to prevent Coronavirus