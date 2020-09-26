news

Two homeless men in Lviv were brutally murdered. Sant'Egidio in Ukraine expresses its outrage and prays to stop violence.

Ihor, 70 years old, was found lifeless in an abandoned building last 12 September. Bohdan, 64, died in an intensive care unit on 21 September. They were homeless from Lviv in Ukraine, who had been subjected for three days to violent attacks causing their deaths.

The Prosecutor's Office has reconstructed the dynamics of the incident. "Two young residents of Lviv, 18 and 16 years old - reads the note - beat the men with a metal pipe and sticks, sprinkled them with motor oil and lime filming everything with their smartphones".

The Community of Sant'Egidio in Ukraine expresses its outrage at such unjustified deaths and reiterates the inadmissibility of all forms of violence. The Community - which has long been drawing attention to similar cases of violence in Lviv - together with the Youth for Peace prays for the victims and shares the sufferings of friends and family, asking local institutions and communities to work and ensure safe and dignified shelter for all people living on the streets