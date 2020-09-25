news

Polish President Duda visits the Community of Sant’Egidio

The President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda, accompanied by his wife and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zbigniew Rau, has visited the Basilica of St. Bartholomew on the Tiber island, memorial of the New Martyrs established by John Paul II in 2000. After paying homage to the relics of Saint Adalbert, evangeliser of Poland, and to the chapels dedicated to the martyrs under Nazism and Communism, the Polish President has met the founder of Sant'Egidio, Andrea Riccardi, President Marco Impagliazzo, and some leaders of the Community.

The issues of protecting the weakest, the poorest and the elderly, particularly during the pandemic, helping migrants and refugees, especially those in Lesvos, through projects such as humanitarian corridors, fostering peace and promoting religious freedom have been discussed during the meeting.

President Duda thanked the Community for its commitment close to the most vulnerable in Warsaw and other Polish cities, praising the spirit of free service of its many volunteers and hoping for closer collaboration between Poland and Sant'Egidio.