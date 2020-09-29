news

Sant'Egidio's commitment in Cuba 5 years after the Pope's visit. An interview on Vatican News

An interview with Rolando Garrido, responsible for the Community on the island.

Coronavirus, lack of food and basic necessities are urgent needs in Cuba, he explains, indeed voluntary work is growing among young people.

Five years ago Pope Francis' apostolic journey to Cuba and the United States ended. Today the Caribbean island reaps the fruits of the Pontiff's visit, especially among young people. Rolando Garrido, responsible for the Community in Cuba, is underlining this. "Many paths - he says - have been opened. Francis is attractive, not only to the Catholics but in particular to the secular world. I am thinking, for example, of the call he made to young people: to live social friendship, that is, to collaborate in building our society despite differences of thought and belief". Hence the Sant’Egidio's commitment to open up spaces for dialogue and encounter with young people. It has been possible also thanks to the changes brought about by John Paul II's visit.

