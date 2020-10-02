news

In Muyenga, a neighbourhood of Kampala in Uganda, Sant'Egidio has distributed aid to elderly pushed into poverty by the pandemic.

The Community of Kampala in Uganda has been close to the elderly who have been living in poverty for several years, especially those in slums. The elderly, too often abandoned or marginalised, struggle to get by and are unable to access medical care or put a meal on the table as food has become increasingly expensive because of lockdown.

Many of them are extremely vulnerable due to their living conditions. Thanks to food collection organised by Sant'Egidio, it has been possible to deliver food, soap, masks and basic necessities to a large group of elderly people in Muyenga neighbourhood in Kampala.