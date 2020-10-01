news

Beira, the International Day of Older Persons has been celebrated delivering ten new homes

Ten new houses, fulfilling the promise the young had made soon after Cyclone Idai, which hit Mozambique in 2019 devastating the city of Beira.

On October 1st, the International Day of Older Persons, the last 10 houses of a first group of 53 completed in a year, have been delivered during a ceremony. Nine houses are in Beira and one in Dondo. The young people of the Community of Sant'Egidio renew their promise: they will never leave the elderly - most affected by the tragic events of humanity, such as the pandemic and environmental disasters - alone. The weakest should not be neglected during emergencies, indeed they need us to be here for them