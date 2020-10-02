news

In Bissau health check-ups and food: concrete help on the International Day of Older Persons

The visit of the Minister of Women, Family and Social Solidarity, Maria Conceição Évora

As part of the International Day of the Older Persons promoted by the United Nations on 1 October, the Community of Bissau organised health check-ups and a food distribution for the elderly in Antula neighbourhood.

Guinea-Bissau is observing the anti-COVID-19 restriction measures required by the state of national disaster declared by the Guinean authorities. The Minister of Women, Family and Social Solidarity, Maria Conceição Évora, has met the elderly at Sant'Egidio headquarters. She delivered food, personal hygiene supplies and face masks. The Minister wanted to learn about the activities in support of the elderly the Community carries out in Bissau and has expressed her gratitude to Sant'Egidio for its commitment in favour of the most vulnerable, but above all because the Community has welcomed lonely elderly people, too often accused of witchcraft and excluded from society.