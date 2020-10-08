news
The University Students of Sant’Egidio in Malawi have launched the “Revolution of Love" Campaign
October 8 2020 - BLANTYRE, MALAWIAfrica Food for everyone
Last weekend about 50 leaders of Sant’Egidio university students’ communities gathered in Blantyre for a two days’ meditation on their mission and service to the poor.
The country has been impoverished by the Covid-19 economic crisis and no one cares about the most vulnerable. The university students fo Sant’Egidio have launched a campaign "The Revolution of Love" in every university in the country to involve other young people in helping the needy. The meeting concluded with a visit to Blantyre prison and to street kids to distribute food, masks and soap.