The University Students of Sant’Egidio in Malawi have launched the “Revolution of Love" Campaign

Last weekend about 50 leaders of Sant’Egidio university students’ communities gathered in Blantyre for a two days’ meditation on their mission and service to the poor.

The country has been impoverished by the Covid-19 economic crisis and no one cares about the most vulnerable. The university students fo Sant’Egidio have launched a campaign "The Revolution of Love" in every university in the country to involve other young people in helping the needy. The meeting concluded with a visit to Blantyre prison and to street kids to distribute food, masks and soap.