Pope Francis entrusts the Community of Sant'Egidio with a house to welcome refugees arriving through the Humanitarian Corridors. We are deeply grateful for the gesture of generosity towards migrants.

A statement by the Office of Papal Charities

Pope Francis has ordered that a house he received from Suore Serve di Maria be entrusted to the Community of Sant'Egidio to welcome refugees coming to Italy through humanitarian corridors. The Community of Sant'Egidio expresses profound gratitude to the Pope and Card. Krajewski for this gesture of generosity towards migrants.

The Pope's Almoner, Card. Konrad Krajewski has written in a statement:

"In response to Pope Francis’ invitation, who in His Encyclical "Fratelli tutti" (Brothers all) repeatedly stresses the necessity to prepare an adequate reception for migrants fleeing from war, persecution and natural catastrophes, the Sisters “Serve della Divina Provvidenza di Catania” have decided to offer Pope Francis their building in Via della Pisana through the Office of Papal Charities on a free loan.

The building, named Villa Serena, will become a sheltered house to welcome refugees, especially single women, single mothers with children, vulnerable families who come to Italy through the Humanitarian Corridors. The structure can accommodate up to 60 people; it will be mainly used for initial reception of refugees soon after the arrival and then they will be supported in searching autonomous accommodation and job

The sheltered house is entrusted to the Community of Sant'Egidio which, as is now well known, has opened humanitarian corridors for Syrian refugees, from the Horn of Africa and more recently from Greece, in particular from the island of Lesbos, since 2015. To date more than 2,600 people have been welcomed and accompanied in the integration process, including a large number of minors"