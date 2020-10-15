news
Vatican to turn building offered by nuns into shelter for refugees of the humanitarian corridors of the Community of Sant'Egidio - EWTN VIDEO
October 15 2020Pope Francishumanitarian corridor
The Vatican says it would use a building offered to it by the Sisters Servants of Divine Providence of Catania to house refugees. The new center in Rome would offer shelter to people arriving in Italy through the Humanitarian Corridors program. The hospitality will be managed by the Community of Sant'Egidio.