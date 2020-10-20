news

October 24 - 50th anniversary of Msgr Vincenzo Paglia's Ordination to the Priesthood. Liturgy from the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere at 7:30 p.m. (UTC 2)

On Saturday, October 24, at 7.30 pm, during the Eucharistic liturgy in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere, we thank the Lord for the 50 years of priesthood of Monsignor Vincenzo Paglia.



Our best wishes to don Vincenzo, who has accompanied with affection and great care the Community of Sant'Egidio since its beginning. In his intense ecclesiastical life he was for many years parish priest in Santa Maria in Trastevere, then bishop in Terni, and later head of the Pontifical Council for Family. He currently leads the Pontifical Academy for Life and the John Paul II Institute.



Tonight we gather around him and virtually embrace him not only in Trastevere, but also online from all over the world.