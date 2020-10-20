news

October 24. On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the priesthood of Msgr Vincenzo Paglia, Liturgy from the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere at 7:30 p.m. (UTC 2)

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

On Saturday 24 October, at 7.30 pm, in the Eucharistic liturgy of the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere, we thank the Lord for the 50 years of priesthood of Monsignor Vincenzo Paglia.



Best wishes to don Vincenzo, who from the beginning of the Community of Sant'Egidio accompanied it with affection and great care along with all the tasks of his intense ecclesial life, which saw him for many years pastor in Santa Maria in Trastevere, then bishop in Terni, then head of the Pontifical Council for the Family and currently the Pontifical Academy for Life and the John Paul II Institute.



Tonight we gather around him and embrace him virtually not only in Trastevere, but online from many parts of the world.