A delegation of Sant'Egidio was received by the President of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera. They talked about health and human rights to build a future of peace for the country

On 27 October a delegation of the Community of Sant'Egidio was received by the new President of the Republic of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera. Last 27 June he was declared the winner of new presidential election as result of May 2019 elections had been annulled. His victory has been described by many as an "example for democracy in Africa".

Among the topics of the meeting, the excellent work of DREAM and BRAVO! Programmes and Sant'Egidio's commitment to the weakest, the elderly, prisoners, children that the president greatly appreciates. In particular, he stressed the importance of support and friendship the Community of Sant'Egidio offers to young girls living on the street who are often subject to violence and early pregnancies. He hopes for an alliance with the institutions to reduce the phenomenon.

President Chakwera was also pleased to recall the prayer meeting for peace in Lilongwe in 2018 in which he had participated as pastor of the Pentecostal Evangelical Church and president of the Assemblies of God in Malawi. He hopes such a meeting can be held again in a post-Covid time and continue to join our efforts for reconciliation, dialogue and peace.