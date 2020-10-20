news

"Pandemic safe Solidarity" a video of the Youth for Peace of Maputo. Helping the poorest in the capital of Mozambique

The Youth for Peace of the Community of Sant'Egidio in Maputo, Mozambique describe in a video their solidarity with the poorest during the pandemic.

The young people have engaged to provide food and ppe to homeless and all those who lost their source of income because they relied only on "informal economy".

An "initiative of proximity" which nevertheless is very careful to maintain physical distance. It is practised and taught as a crucial measure for preventing the spread of the virus. The young are firmly convinced - as they say at the end of the video - that "every gesture changes the world"