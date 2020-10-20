news

Is a culture war really going on between the West and Islam?

an article by Mario Giro in "Domani" 4 November 2020

After the attacks in Paris, Nice and Vienna we wonder is the war between the Western world and Islam a culture war if not a real war, which very few people hope for? We are well aware of such conflicts. The battles to conquer the spirit of others, to subjugate or terrorise the soul of a nation are not unfamiliar to us, nor are the manipulations between culture and identity. Agit-prop, Kulturkampf - perverted cultures: all regimes in Europe have experienced psychological and propaganda warfare, in which Nazi-Fascists and Soviets proved unbeatable. Even today there is still talk of cultural war in the United States in the increasingly divided political body of the nation.

The perception of history

When it comes to confrontation with Islam, a certain reading of history is critical: a far too fast advance, the Crusades, the Ottoman Empire, colonialism. Islam seems the enemy of all time, a perfect one. A widespread perception has taken shape: after more than a millennium of clashes, a declining West is yielding to a more vital and aggressive religious culture. Being too accommodating with Islam is therefore considered a kind of self-betrayal. There are those who argue that Europe is worn out by shame and self-hatred because of its past, as the cancel culture demonstrates. According to some, the history of its colonial and cultural domination over the world should be revised and dissolved into a mix in which all cultures, even the subordinate ones are on an equal basis. Consequently, subaltern studies (a definition we owe to Gramsci)- called post-colonial in the French-speaking world - have flourished in Anglo-Saxon universities. It is an action of "recovery" on the historical and cultural point of view, an effort of world history not centred on the West, and all in all a peaceful one. As a backlash this translates for Europeans into an ethereal syndrome of decline, a kind of leave from history or a reluctant idea of their responsibilities. Their ambition to conquer the world has failed in favour of a withdrawal attitude. This impulse nurtures the cultural and political right.

Nice and Vienna

Nevertheless, everything appears different when it comes to radical Islamism which does not recognise the right of the West to a silent and accommodating farewell. It comes right on the doorstep, converts young Westerners, provokes and kills as in Nice, as in Vienna. "Culture" and "values" become deadly weapons for this version of Islam. It is driven by a revanchist narrative of anti-Western retaliation. The battle is also mental and begins by presenting the opponent as morally unworthy: an old trick of political tactics. On the other hand, the Islamists observe, didn't the West arrogate the right to civilise using force? Brahim Aoussaoui, a Tunisian son of emptiness and a society in crisis, absorbed such astorical propaganda. He had just arrived in Europe and already hated it, a succubus of long-held resentments. In fact, he struck a church that is of little importance for our secularised culture. Indeed, it represented "the Crusaders" for him. Brahim hated a world he was not able to understand. There is something else to consider: in Fratelli tutti papa Francesco mentions the great imam of the al Azhar university, Ahmad al-Tayyeb. This is a historical event: it is the first time a pope mentions an imam in an encyclical. We should not underestimate the importance of this in the Islamic world, even the backlash with extremists. In addition, agreements were signed between Arab states and Israel. Such gestures make a huge impact in a universe in crisis like the Islamic one, they indicate a path in the middle of chaos.

A matter of trust

The enemies of dialogue always say the very same thing: the other cannot be trusted. To confirm the position, they rage at the reputation of a country or an entire religion. They specularly use the same concepts and refer back to a mythical invention of history with a conservative view. Here we come to the point: what does this alleged culture war correspond to, then? To nothing actually. They are inventions, faded images of a fake past, ghosts, holograms of a history that no longer exists and perhaps never did. History, the real one, is harsher, rougher, more earthly, more concrete. Today's fake culture war is reduced to a moment's emotion, to something ephemeral and evanescent. In order to weave it, values and principles that are not believed and not applied, sometimes wrong, are brought out. A fixed point is that of the preservation of life. One must never kill and there can never be any justifiable reason for doing so. The abolition of death penalty in Europe carries this message. Not rhetorical but pragmatic, it would be ingenious for Arab and Muslim states to abolish the death penalty from their codes. This would become a powerful message and would de-legitimise extremists. We are well aware that there are people who try to mobilise permanent hatred by creating new pretexts: our common battle is targeted against them. Today, the real distinction is between those who polarise and those who mend. Every torn human, social or economic fabric produces conditions of social resentment and hatred between classes, peoples and civilisations. Mending is the reasonable remedy. Today, faced with the production of cultural and religious hatred, the Catholic Church represents the most important religious reality that has taken the initiative of dialogue with other religions.

The meeting of Sant'Egidio on 20 October on the Campidoglio Hill among leaders of the world's great religions with the presence of Pope Francis is an example. Dialogue offers a positive sense to existing religious pluralism. Through dialogue it is possible to remain open without being submissive, without denying oneself. This is the answer to those who believe culture wars are acceptable. Indeed, wars are never acceptable. In democratic societies the balance between visible communities and universal citizenship is always in the balance, always in the making. As Europeans we deny ethnic-racial doctrines, we appreciate open society, we defend pluralism while remaining attached to our roots. This is a concordance that needs to be continuously improved because there is no future either in autochthony or in globalist rootlessness. What we can concretely do is to take back into our hands an ancient and always new foundation, originating in the bedrock of Judaism and taken up by Christianity: the foundation of the Covenant. Allies are and remain different; yet they also know how to become the same thing.