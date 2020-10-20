news

Integration creates home - Integration Prize 2020 of the Lower Franconia government to Sant'Egidio for its commitment with young migrants

The Community of Sant'Egidio has been awarded the Integration Prize 2020 of the Lower Franconia Government, sponsored by the Bavarian Ministry of the Interior for its long-standing commitment to young refugees' and migrants' integration into working life. The citation says: "The award recognises your special commitment to integration into society of youth and young adults with a migrant background ". It is particularly important at this time when in Europe young migrants seem disoriented and are prone to the threats of fundamentalism. The citation continues: "In addition to learning support, leisure activities are also offered which help mutual understanding, strengthen cohesion and ultimately promote intercultural exchange".

Branches of the School of German Language and Culture of the Community of Sant'Egidio have been established in several German cities for over 30 years. Besides teaching German, the school strives to integrate new Europeans into society by teaching them history and culture of their new homeland as well as by inviting them to volunteer for the most vulnerable with Sant'Egidio.This is a particularly successful factor of integration, many new Europeans are engaged in helping homeless, elderly people living alone and in various cultural activities.