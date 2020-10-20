news

In Barcelona the memory of the "Crystal Night"

The Community of Sant'Egidio and the Jewish Community of Barcelona commemorate the pogrom which marked a turning point in violence against the Jews in Germany. It should not be forgotten that hate speech and propaganda fuel violence. At this very time - more difficult because of the pandemic - every form of intolerance and racism must be countered. More determined work must be done for integration and coexistence.

As well as representatives of the City Council and the Generalitat de Catalunya, will take the floor:

Daniel Askenazi, Rabbi of the Jewish Community,

Armand Puig, rector of Sant Pacià University,

Dory Sontheimer, writer,

Jaume Castro, Community of Sant'Egidio