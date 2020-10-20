news

In Florence memory of the deportation of the Jews #cristalnight

At 5,30 p.m. the Community of Sant'Egidio and the Jewish Community together in the synagogue square

Although the ceremony will be more intimate than in the past - a restricted number of people and other prevention measures because of the Coronavirus emergency - the Community of Sant'Egidio will remember the deportation of the Florentine Jewish community on Monday 9 November at 5.30 p.m. Religious representatives of the Diocesan Commission for Ecumenism and Dialogue, the Islamic Community and the Buddhists of the Soka Gakkai as well as representatives of municipal institutions will participate. They will be welcomed by the Jewish Community in the square of the synagogue.

The deportation started on 6 November 1943. More than 300 people were arrested, on 9 November they were loaded onto trains and deported to Auschwitz where they arrived on 14 November. Only 107 people entered the camp after the selection. All the others were immediately killed.

The list of deportees also included eight children born after 1930 and 30 elderly people born before 1884.

The Nazis had completed the occupation of Florence in September 1943. They were actively supported by the Fascists , in particular by the "Carità" gang, for the raid.

Only 15 survived - eight women and seven men - of all the Jews that had been deported from Florence to the concentration camps since 6 November 1943.