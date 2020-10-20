news

"Help us to help others"

In Kampala, Uganda, the Campaign for elderly people impoverished by the Pandemic

In recent weeks the Community of Sant'Egidio in Kampala has organized a wide food drive by launching the campaign "Help us to help others".

Many have joined the campaign bringing flour, sugar, rice, soap, and face masks to help a number of elderly people with their families living in Nakulabye - a very populated slum at the foot of the hill of Makerere where the important University of Kampala is located. In the slum the Community has been visiting the elderly for several years.

Sant'Egidio has distributed food and face masks to a large group of poor elderly people and their grandchildren, which are under their care. The pandemic has pushed them in a dramatic situation: medicine have become inaccessible, and hospital care is not free of charge.

