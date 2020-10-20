news

South Sudan: a new round of negotiations for monitoring of ceasefire. Concluding Press Conference, 13th November at 4.00 pm - LIVE STREAMING

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

Today, Friday 13th November at 4.00 pm, in Via della Paglia 14b, a concluding press conference to present the points of understanding between representatives of the Government of National Unity and Military Delegations of the armed opposition (SSOMA).

A new round of negotiations for Peace in South Sudan took place from the 9th to 13th November 2020, in Rome at Sant’Egidio. At the end of the talks the military delegations of the armed opposition (SSOMA) - not signatory of the Peace Agreement of September 2018 - and the government of national unity of the Republic of South Sudan reached an agreement on ceasefire.

All the details will be presented to the general public during the Press Conference, at the presence of the different parts, by Dr Paolo Impagliazzo (Community of Sant’Egidio) and General Hamid Mohamed Dafaalla (Vice President of CTSAMVN).

The event will be held at the Sant’Egidio Conference Room, in via della Paglia 14b, and will be streamed live on the Youtube channel of the Community of Sant'Egidio at the following link:

https://youtu.be/eqWH-v-22dI

