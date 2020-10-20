news

"Stretch forth your hand to the poor": Fourth World Day of the Poor with the Pope, in Rome and around the world

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

“Stretch forth your hand to the poor” (Sir 7:32). Age-old wisdom has proposed these words as a sacred rule to be followed in life. Today these words remain as timely as ever. They help us fix our gaze on what is essential and overcome the barriers of indifference. Poverty always appears in a variety of guises, and calls for attention to each particular situation. In all of these, we have an opportunity to encounter the Lord Jesus, who has revealed himself as present in the least of his brothers and sisters (cf. Mt 25:40).

"Message of Pope Francis World Day of the Poor 2020"

On Sunday 15th November - in difficult time marked by the coronavirus pandemic - the Community of Sant'Egidio celebrates the fourth World Day of the Poor, established by Pope Francis.

As pessimism and resignation appear to prevail, the World Day of the Poor is an opportunity to launch a message of hope that starts from solidarity.

In Rome some representatives of the Community will attend the mass celebration in St Peter's Basilica together with a group of their homeless friends. At the soup kitchen in via Dandolo 10, a group of "new Europeans" - from different countries all over the world and now living in Italy - will hand out lunch boxes with a warm festive meal to the poor from 11 am to 2 pm.

Numerous initiatives of solidarity - in compliance with Covid-19 prevention measures - are planned in many other Italian cities and worldwide.

As we are required to keep physical distancing to limit the virus spread, the World Day of the Poor reminds us how important is to overcome the temptation of indifference. It sends a strong message of solidarity and shows once again that no one can be saved alone.