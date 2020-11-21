news

The anniversary of the deportation of the Munich Jews must become a civic memory to counter the resurgence of antisemitism

In Munich the Jewish Community of Bavaria and Sant'Egidio commemorated the tragic events of 20.11.1941 when over 1,000 Jews were deported - none of them survived.

The ceremony was held on the site of the Milbertshofen concentration camp. In the presence of a large delegation of the Youth for Peace with torches and signs. Charlotte Knobloch, President of the Jewish Community in Munich, shared with moving words her personal experience during the deportations that she witnessed as a small child. Even her beloved grandmother was sent to die in the concentration camps.

Anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia are on the rise and mix with the current demonstrations against the Corona measures. In response to these worrying phenomena, Cardinal Reinhard Marx, Archbishop of Munich, and Bishop Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, President of the Council of Evangelical Churches in Germany, recalling the terrible years of Nazism, affirmed that the churches today openly side with their Jewish brethren and resolutely reject any exclusion of minorities.

Ursula Kalb, on behalf of the Community of Sant'Egidio, proposed this commemoration to be given a permanent place in the calendar of the city of Munich, in order to build a better future.